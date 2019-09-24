Two Girls From Delhi Allegedly Kidnapped In Rajasthan's Sikar: Police

Police set up road blockades and raided many places, but failed to trace the girls. (Representational)

Two girls from New Delhi who had come to Rajasthan on a sightseeing tour along with three others were kidnapped on Monday night from a bus stop here, said police officials.

Police official Virendra Sharma said that five girls from Delhi's Uttam Nagar had come to Sikar in Rajasthan for a tour.

"After having dinner, they were waiting for a bus to Delhi, and were offered a lift by a few youths in an Innova who promised to drop them at a nearby bus stop at a bypass. The girls took the lift, however, a little ahead, three of them were pushed out of the car while two were abducted," said the police officer.

One of the three girls who was pushed out of the car said that the men tried to rob them of their mobiles and purses. She said that the two girls who were kidnapped are from West Bengal and do not know Hindi.

The police set up road blockades and raided many places, but failed to trace the girls.

The police is probing the matter, said Mr Sharma.

