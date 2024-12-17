Two Elderly Men Shot At In Manipur: Police

The locals who witnessed the attack quickly came to the rescue of the injured individuals. (File)

Two elderly men were shot in their legs by unknown armed attackers in Imphal East district on Tuesday night.



Police said that unidentified gunmen attacked the two persons -- Takhelchangbam Hemanta (55) and Yengkhom Kesho (56) -- at the Kongba river bank under the Heingang police station area.

The unknown armed attackers reportedly arrived at the spot and opened fire on the two men, targeting their legs before fleeing the scene.

The locals who witnessed the attack quickly came to the rescue of the injured individuals.

They were promptly transported to the Imphal East District Police, who took the necessary steps to ensure they received medical attention.

Both the injured were later rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) In Imphal for medical treatment.

Police are investigating the incident but they have yet to identify the attackers or their motives.

Heingang Police Station has launched a search operation in the area to gather more information and track down those responsible for this violent attack.

Tuesday night violent incident took place after Saturday's killing of two migrant workers from Bihar.

Manipur police so far arrested eight cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) (KCP-PWG) outfit in connection with the killing of two migrant workers -- Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dasharat Kumar, 17.

A cache of arms and ammunition including eight weapons were recovered from the detainees.

Armed militants shot dead the two migrant workers near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road in Kakching district on Saturday evening when the victims, along with a few others, were going on their bicycles.

Condemning the killing of two migrant workers, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had announced Rs 10 lakh as an ex-gratia for the kin of each victim.

He said that if required, the case would be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.

