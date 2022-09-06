Two Drown, 1 Missing In Jharkhand Waterfall

2 children drowned in a waterfall in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said. (Representational)

Two children, both aged 14 years, drowned in a waterfall in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Monday, while a search for their friend is underway, police said.

The incident took place when the three friends went to Vrindaha waterfall in Telaiya Police Station area, an officer said, adding two bodies have been fished out while the search for the third boy is underway.

In the last fortnight, eight people, including three women, have drowned in different rivers in Ramgarh district that are in spate following incessant rain.

A 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl drowned in Damodar River on Sunday while taking bath at Argada in Ramgarh Police Station area.

They hailed from Bermo in Bokaro district and had come to their elder sister's residence to celebrate Karma festival.

In another incident, a villager from Gola block drowned in Bhairvi River near Rajrappa temple while crossing a bridge submerged by the overflowing river on Friday.

The video of the man falling into the river went viral on social media as some persons on the riverbank filmed the horrifying incident.

Earlier, five people, including a doctor, drowned in Nalkari River when the car they were travelling from Ranchi to Patratu was swept away near Talatand village.

Water in the Patratu Dam in Ramgarh district was still flowing above the danger level despite opening of two gates on August 23, an official said.

Meanwhile, four people travelling on an SUV had a close shave as villagers rescued them after their vehicle was swept away by currents near Pindra project in Kuju area of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) on Monday.

