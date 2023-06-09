Two Detained In Connection With Death Threat To Sanjay Raut

The police are questioning the detained person. (File)

Two persons were detained in connection with the death threat message to Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Mumbai police said on Friday.

"Mumbai police detained two people for threatening Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut," Mumbai Police said.

The police are questioning the detained person.

Earlier today, Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Sunil Raut said that Sanjay Raut and he received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and I have received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident," he said.

Meanwhile, in connection with a threat call to NCP chief Sharad Pawar Mumbai Police has registered a case against two people.

"Police registered a case under section 153A, 504, 506(2) of IPC, Crime Branch is also investigating the matter," Mumbai police added.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule earlier today said she received a threatening message on her WhatsApp for her father, Sharad Pawar and also met Mumbai Police Commissioner.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop", Supriya Sule told mediapersons.

She further said that if justice is not served then the Centre and State Home departments will be responsible. "The police have been informed, the home department needs to pay attention. Politics should be kept aside. Threatening messages have come through a website today, there are also threats through Twitter I don't know who is who, I have come to seek justice", she added.

