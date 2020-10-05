2 CRPF Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack On Outskirts Of Srinagar

This is the third attack in the last few weeks in the same area, which happens to be heavily guarded.

Two CRPF soldiers were killed and three others injured in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar this afternoon.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces when the personnel were on duty on a highway, police said, adding that they seemed to have come from a "marshy area" nearby.

It's not yet clear if the terrorists have escaped. A search operation is going on, and the area has been cordoned off.

This is the fourth attack on the security forces in the same area, which is usually heavily guarded, in the last few weeks.

(More details are awaited)

