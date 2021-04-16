Two Cops Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Sukma: Police

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area. (Representational)

Two police officials were found dead in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said today.

The bodies of assistant constables Dhaniram Kashyap and Punem Hadma, bearing injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, were found lying on a road on the outskirts of Bhejji village around 5 pm on Thursday, a senior police official said.

A police team was rushed to the spot soon after being alerted about the killings and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

"The jawans were posted at Bhejji police station, from where they had headed to a grocery store on a motorcycle around 3:30 pm on Thursday. They were later found dead with the motorcycle lying next to their bodies," he said.

Prima facie, it doesn't seem like Maoists have a hand in the killings, as no Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot, the official said.

"It appears the policemen were killed by someone they knew. However, all possible angles, including personal enmity, are being probed," the official said.

Meanwhile, the security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the accused, he added.