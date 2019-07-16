Two Children Get Trapped In Car, Die Of Suffocation In Maharashtra

Police found the children after they were reported missing and a complaint was lodged

Two children died of suffocation after getting stuck in a car in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

Another child was pulled out alive from the car but was in a serious condition, an official at Buldhana city police station said.

The three children, residing in the same locality in Gawalipura area in Buldhana, went to play out of their houses on Monday evening. But, after some time when their parents could not find them, they lodged a police complaint.

The police later launched a search and around 2 am on Tuesday, they found the three children lying unconscious in a car parked in the same area, the official said.

The children were rushed to a nearby government hospital where two of them - Azim Shaikh (3) and Adil Sheikh Jamil (5) - were declared dead, he said.

The third one, a five-year-old girl, was found alive and was admitted to the same hospital where her condition was reported to be serious, he said.

The police suspect that the children apparently saw the car with its doors open and climbed in.

They probably closed the doors, but could not open them again and got suffocated, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, he said, adding that a case was registered.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.