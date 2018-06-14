Two Boys Drown While Taking Bath In Stream In Madhya Pradesh The victims were identified as Neeraj Kushwaha, 14 years old and Ashish Prajapati, 11 years old.

The boys were taken to a hospital but were declared brought dead.



The victims who were identified as Neeraj Kushwaha, 14 years old and Ashish Prajapati, 11 years old. , went along with four-five other friends to take a bath in the small water body in Taricharkala village, located 95 km away.



They were unaware that the stream was deep and got swept away in the water current, Tarichar Police post in-charge Bhagwat Narayan Yadav said.



Later, the police pulled the boys out of the water and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead



A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.



