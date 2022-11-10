Twitter Rolls Out Paid Verification Service In India. Cost: Rs 719 A Month

Twitter has started rolling out its 'Blue' service, which includes a verification tag, in India, according to reports. The service which costs $8 in the US, is likely to be more expensive in India and will cost Rs 719 a month.

Some users in India today tweeted that they received a prompt asking them to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The update though is currently available only on iPhones. The service is expected to be available for all in the coming days.

NDTV team hasn't received any prompt about the price and subscription process of Twitter Blue yet.

Users who subscribe to Twitter Blue will get a 'blue tick' without undergoing any verification. The micro-blogging platform's new owner, Elon Musk, has also said that subscribers would get priority in reach and display on Twitter.

Twitter's strategy to introduce a monthly charge for the verified badge has polarised users globally.

Days after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Twitter then proceeded to fire the majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe ordered by Musk who is looking to make the blockbuster acquisition work.