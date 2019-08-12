TV Actor Abhinav Kohli Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman: Police

A local court sent the accused to police custody till Tuesday. (Representational)

Television actor Abhinav Kohli has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and beating her up, the police said today.

Mr Kohli, 39, was arrested after the woman approached the Samta Nagar Police Station in suburban Kandivali along with her mother, who is also a TV actress, with a complaint on Sunday evening, an official said.

He used filthy language with the woman and showed her obscene photos of models on mobile phone on several occasions since October 2017, a second official said.

The accused used to beat up and abuse the woman and also threaten her and her mother of dire consequences, he said.

According to a police spokesperson, "The victim and her mother went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused, following which police arrested him (on late Sunday night)."

An offence was registered against Kohli under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The accused actor was produced before a local court, which sent him in police custody till Tuesday, the official said. Further investigation in this case was on, he said.

