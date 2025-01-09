Tussle Over Finalizing BJP District Presidents In Madhya Pradesh Continues

The ongoing selection process for BJP district presidents in Madhya Pradesh has turned into a heated political affair. Despite continuous meetings among senior leaders, a consensus on the names of district presidents remains elusive. Sources told NDTV that internal divisions and favouritism among senior party leaders have stalled the process, with some even sidelining names suggested by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The political atmosphere at the BJP state office is anything but cold. Party workers in the state have expressed their views on the selection process and the deadlock has escalated, prompting several senior leaders to camp in Delhi to resolve the impasse.

BJP State General Secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani, emphasized the adherence to guidelines, saying, "The process of selection of district presidents is going on in the BJP state organization. District presidents will be selected as per all guidelines now."

Amid deliberations, fake lists and hoardings have gone viral, adding to the confusion. Former minister Gopal Bhargava urged party workers and leaders to exercise patience. "Everything will be clear after the meeting in a day or two. One waits, and the fruit of waiting is sweet," he said.

Sources reveal that a key criteria being considered for finalizing district presidents -- Presidents who have been in office for over four years will not be repeated. Those serving for less than 1.5 years may get a second chance. Candidates with no opposition will be prioritized. A panel of three names will be shortlisted based on merit, with a special focus on women and SC-ST representation, with 12-16 women likely to be appointed among the 60 organizational districts.

The Congress has criticized the BJP's selection process, alleging it lacks transparency. Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta claimed, "Claims are made to conduct the most democratic elections, but slips are being sought. Names have already been decided; the district president will be selected based on these slips."

The selection process faces further delays in major cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, and Gwalior due to unresolved disagreements. The names of these crucial districts remain on hold as senior leaders struggle to reach a consensus.