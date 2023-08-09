Tushar Gandhi Claims Cops Detained Him Ahead Of Quit India Day March

The protest, organised to mark the beginning of Quit India Movement against the British in 1942, was titled "Shanti March"

Mumbai:

Tushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said police detained him this morning after he left his Mumbai home to take part in a protest march with activist Teesta Setalvad, among others.

The protest, organised to mark the beginning of Quit India Movement against the British in 1942, was titled "Shanti March" - meaning peace march.

Besides Ms Setalvad, freedom fighter GG Parikh would also be taking part in the march. Mr Parikh was jailed for taking part in Quit India movement as a student volunteer.

