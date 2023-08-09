Tushar Gandhi Claims Cops Detained Him Ahead Of Quit India Day March

Tushar Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said police detained him this morning after he left his Mumbai home to take part in a protest march with activist Teesta Setalvad, among others.

The protest, organised to mark the beginning of Quit India Movement against the British in 1942, was titled "Shanti March" - meaning peace march.

Besides Ms Setalvad, freedom fighter GG Parikh would also be taking part in the march. Mr Parikh was jailed for taking part in Quit India movement as a student volunteer.