Supreme Court Junks Sabarmati Ashram Plea By Gandhi's Great-Grandson

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by Tushar Gandhi - Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson - challenging a September 2022 Gujarat High Court order that permitted the state to carry out a Rs 1,200 crore re-development of the Sabarmati Ashram. A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal cited the time taken in filing the petition - two-and-a-half years after the High Court order.

Mr Gandhi had earlier argued the proposed re-development ran counter to the legacy of his great-grandfather; the project, he had said, would "alter the topography" of the ashram and surrounding areas and necessitate the demolition of around 200 congruent buildings.

He also argued the Gujarat government's acquisition of the ashram, on pretext of development, was against Article 39 of the Constitution, which directs states to guard against concentration of wealth, and Article 49, which emphasises protection of places of national importance.

"Mahatma Gandhi designed the ashram himself... embodying simplicity, self-sufficiency, and communal living. The ashram exemplifies Gandhian principles of sustainability and harmony with nature. The Sabarmati Ashram stands as a testament to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle," the petition said.

This had not been accepted by the Gujarat High Court either, in an order, the petitioner told the Supreme Court, that was delivered "without consideration of the true facts and circumstance".

The High Court then had noted assurances from the state government that existing structure of the ashram would not be disturbed, altered, or changed, and noted that, in its opinion, the redevelopment would promoted the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.

"At present, the dignity and sanctity of the ashram, which metaphorically signifies the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation, is under direct threat from an alleged redevelopment project. The misuse of public money instead of any other humanitarian purposes, on the preface of development, is against Gandhi's principles," the petition also said.

With input from agencies

