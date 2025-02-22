30 Workers Feared Trapped As Tunnel Collapses In Telangana

At least 30 workers are feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Telangana on Saturday. The construction firm has sent an assessment team inside for more details, the police said. The collapse occurred on a portion of the tunnel behind the Srisailam dam when some workers had gone inside to repair a leak. While three of them managed to escape, about 30 others are feared trapped inside, and a rescue mission has begun to bring them out to safety.

The tunnel is located in Amrabad on the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district.

"A portion of the SLBC tunnel behind the Srisailam dam near Domalapenta experienced a collapse on Saturday. In particular, at the 14th km point, the roof of the left-side tunnel collapsed for three meters. This happened when employees were performing their duties at the site," said an official statement.

The tunnel had reopened just four days ago, it added.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident in an online post, and while he mentioned several people were injured in the collapse, he did not share any exact figures.

"After receiving information about the tunnel collapse and several injuries, the Chief Minister immediately alerted the officials. He ordered the District Collector, SP, Fire Department, Hydra and Irrigation Department officials to immediately reach the spot and provide relief measures," he said.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar and other officials from his department have left for the accident site in a special helicopter, the post added.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has also enquired about the reasons that led to the tunnel accident and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. In an X post, he said he has also asked officials to provide treatment to those who suffered injuries.