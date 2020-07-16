Tulsi Plants, Shivlings For A Soft Hindutva Contest In Madhya Pradesh

The BJP is distributing tulis saplings under the s "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Tulsi" campaign.

It's hard to miss the Soft Hindutva card being played for the upcoming by-elections in 25 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP is relying on its "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Tulsi" campaign, distributing tulsi or holy basil saplings, the Congress is busy with its "Har Har Mahadev, Ghar Ghar Mahadev" campaign, distributing miniature idols of Lord Shiva or Shivlings among voters in the Sanwer constituency reserved for scheduled caste candidates. While a date has not been finalised for the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, both the parties have already begun campaigning.

The BJP is all set to field three-time former-Congress MLA and present minister Tulsiram Silawat. The Congress could field 1998 winner and ex-MP Premchand Guddu.

Premchand Guddu said the party aims to distribute 51,000 Shivlings, a copper stand and a booklet on how to worship and install the Shivling at home.

"The BJP is copying us, but 'nakal ke lie akal chahiye'. We have procured miniature Shivlings and we are aiming to distribute to 51,000 families. Our goal is peace, safety that's why we are giving Shivling so as to enable families to stay safe by worshipping Lord Shiva indoors," said Mr Guudu.

Not to be left behind, the BJPs is sending its leaders to door-to-door and distribute Tulsi plants. The medicinal plant has deep religious significance, and has assumed increased importance in times of the coronavirus. The plant is also happens to share its name with the BJP's Tulsiram Silawat, who said, "My organisation is distributing Tulsi saplings. Tulsi helps in curing diseases that's all I can say."

Mr Silawat was among the 22 former Congress MLAs, who followed Jyotiraditya Scindia in his mutiny, and helped script the collapse of the Congress government in March. Former parliamentarian Premchand Guddu too has swapped sides. He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections along with his son, but again came back to Congress in May this year.