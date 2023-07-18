'True Face Exposed': Opposition On 'Explicit' Video Of BJP's Kirit Somaiya

The video allegedly shows Mr Somaiya in a "compromising position". (File)

An alleged explicit video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, which has gone viral, has given the opposition ammunition to attack the ruling coalition in Maharashtra just days after the state saw a political earthquake with the splitting of the NCP.

The Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena have lashed out at Mr Somaiya and the ruling coalition, saying the video exposes their "character and true face". They have also claimed there are several other such clips in existence.

Mr Somaiya has questioned the authenticity of the video and sought an inquiry.

The video, allegedly showing Mr Somaiya in a "compromising position", was posted by Marathi channel Lokshahi. NDTV cannot independently verify its authenticity.

Hitting out at Mr Somaiya and the Eknath Shinde-led government, the Congress has said the video exposes their real character as well as their hypocrisy.

"The ruling coalition's character and true face has been exposed today. Kirit Somaiya has blackmailed many MLAs and MPs. Now, we can see that he has even blackmailed a number of women. I have heard that an eight-hour clip has come out. I can't even imagine how many women must have been harassed and tortured due to the clip," said Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur.

"BJP leaders, who often lecture about morality, should have the courage to hold Kirit Somaiya accountable and take action against him. He has been accused of leading a deceptive public life. Such revelations can tarnish the public image of those who hypocritically advocate for campaigns educate and save our daughters," she added.

Without naming Mr Somaiya, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut quoted Balasaheb Thackeray and said "don't kill with religion someone who is going to die by his karma".

"We have the values of respectable Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He used to say: 'Don't kill with religion someone who is going to die by his karma.' Exactly the same is happening. A lot more will happen. Let's see what happens. Jai Maharashtra!" Mr Raut tweeted in Marathi.

Mr Somaiya - who was a vocal critic of the "corruption" carried out by NCP leaders and has been keeping a low profile since some of them joined the Maharashtra government - has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he has never abused any woman. He has demanded an inquiry into the authenticity of the "videos".

"A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos," the former MP tweeted.