Woman Kills Husband, Buries Him In Bedroom, Then Surrenders: Tripura Cops

The body of the victim was recovered from his house on Thursday night (Representational)

A woman in Tripura allegedly killed her husband, buried his body in their bedroom and went to a police station to surrender, police said today.

The body of 30-year-old Sanjit Reang was recovered from his house on Thursday night. It was covered with mud, police sources added. The accused, Bharati Reang, 25, allegedly killed him Thursday afternoon, buried him and went to the police to confess to the crime.

Initial investigation shows the man was hit on the head with a heavy object, police added. An autopsy was conducted today.

The incident took place in a remote village in Gandacherra subdivision of Dhalai district, around 200km east of state capital Agartala, police said.

Police sources added that the accused has been taken into custody and after an initial questioning they said the motive for murder is not clear yet.

The couple has a six-year-old girl. The incident has caused a stir in the area.