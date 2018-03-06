Tripura LIVE Updates: Lenin Statue Razed, Rajnath Singh Dials Top Cop

CPI(M) offices were vandalised in different locations in Tripura.

10:29 (IST) Left party Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) to hold protests in Kolkata this afternoon against the razing down of Lenin's statue in Tripura.

09:51 (IST) BJP does not ever practice culture of violence. In places like Tripura, Left parties have chosen to be silent about 11 BJP workers who were killed. Some of those who support Left parties are trying to foist these kind of debates that a statue is removed: Nalin Kohli of the BJP. 09:39 (IST) Left, BJP Blame Game Over Tripura Post-Poll Violence, Lenin Statue Razed

09:31 (IST) "The cases include arson at two CPI(M) offices in the Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from here, and clashes between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district," Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said.

A statue of Lenin was razed in Tripura days after the BJP stunned the Left, which was in power in the state for the last 25 years. The Russian revolutionary's statue was in the heart of Belonia town in south Tripura, 90 km from capital Agartala. The Tripura police today said it has received four complaints of "post-poll" violence from various parts of the state since last night. The BJP won 43 of the state's 60 seats along with a regional partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the assembly elections. Tripura was considered the Left's strongest citadel, presided over by the CPM's Manik Sarkar, 69, who had been chief minister for 20 years and was seeking re-election for the fifth consecutive term.