Tripura LIVE Updates: Lenin Statue Razed, Rajnath Singh Dials Top Cop

The BJP stunned the Left, in power in Tripura for the last 25 years, winning 43 of the state's 60 seats along with a regional partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in assembly elections, results for which were announced on Saturday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 06, 2018 10:29 IST
CPI(M) offices were vandalised in different locations in Tripura.

A statue of Lenin was razed in Tripura days after the BJP stunned the Left, which was in power in the state for the last 25 years. The Russian revolutionary's statue was in the heart of Belonia town in south Tripura, 90 km from capital Agartala. The Tripura police today said it has received four complaints of "post-poll" violence from various parts of the state since last night. The BJP won 43 of the state's 60 seats along with a regional partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the assembly elections. Tripura was considered the Left's strongest citadel, presided over by the CPM's Manik Sarkar, 69, who had been chief minister for 20 years and was seeking re-election for the fifth consecutive term.


 

Here are the updates on the clashes in Tripura:




Mar 06, 2018
10:29 (IST)
Left party Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) to hold protests in Kolkata this afternoon against the razing down of Lenin's statue in Tripura.

Mar 06, 2018
09:51 (IST)
BJP does not ever practice culture of violence. In places like Tripura, Left parties have chosen to be silent about 11 BJP workers who were killed. Some of those who support Left parties are trying to foist these kind of debates that a statue is removed: Nalin Kohli of the BJP. 
Mar 06, 2018
09:39 (IST)
Left, BJP Blame Game Over Tripura Post-Poll Violence, Lenin Statue Razed
The CPI(M) alleged BJP workers have gone on a vandalism spree in the last 48 hours. The state BJP has hit out, alleging people posing as BJP workers are behind the violence; Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the Governor and police chief, asking them to stop violence.
Mar 06, 2018
09:31 (IST)
"The cases include arson at two CPI(M) offices in the Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from here, and clashes between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district," Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said.
