Tripura Teen Kills Mother, Sister, 2 Others And Buries Bodies; Arrested

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering four members of his family with an axe at a remote village in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said.

According to the police, the accused killed his grandfather, mother, minor sister, and aunt with an axe when they were sleeping late on Saturday night.

The accused was arrested on Sunday morning from a nearby market, Dhalai senior police officer Dr Ramesh Chandra Yadav said.

"In a gruesome incident, a minor boy has killed four of his family members. The accused had been arrested within a few hours of the incident. Further investigation is going on to ascertain the motive of the crime," the Tripura Police said in a statement.

According to the police, the boy's father came home to find blood splattered everywhere, and the bodies dumped in a well.

Locals claimed that the accused was addicted to television and particularly enjoyed crime investigation shows.

Dr Yadav said that the accused had earlier committed a theft in his own house. He added that while murdering his family members, the accused played music at a high volume to muffle their screams.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murders.