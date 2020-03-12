Tripura Shuts Markets Along Border With Bangladesh Over Coronavirus

Tripura shares a 856-km-long long border with Bangladesh

Tripura has closed its border markets with Bangladesh and foreigners with high body temperature are being turned back from the border over coronavirus fears, officials have said. The northeast state shares a 856-km-long long border with Bangladesh.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has said mass gatherings should be avoided till the pandemic that has spread across the world is contained.

The customs and Border Security Force (BSF) authorities have been told to strictly follow hygiene protocol.

During screening for the coronavirus at Akhaura Integrated Check Point in Tripura, a Bangladeshi national with high body temperature was sent back as health official did not want to take any risks. The Bangladeshi national has been identified as a resident of Chittagong.

The border with Bangladesh is, however, open for movement of tourists under strong surveillance.