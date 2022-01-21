Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya Turn 50, Muted Celebrations Amid Covid Rise

Manipur, which celebrated its 50th Statehood Day today, will hold elections next month

Three states in northeast India - Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur - celebrated 50 years of statehood on Friday with colourful events and functions while maintaining Covid safety norms.

Combined the three states reported nearly 2,000 new cases in 24 hours this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of all three states, as did Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the chief ministers of neighbouring states also posted messages.

President Kovind tweeted: "Greetings to people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of the northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future."

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2022

PM Modi tweeted highlighting the "vibrant contributions" all three states were making to India's development and also posted individual messages for each.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development. Praying for their constant progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

On Manipur he wrote: "Manipur deserves peace... after years of struggle. Development is reaching every corner... not just sports. Manipuri youth are doing great work in the field of start-ups."

Meghalaya is full of talent, the Prime Minister said, praising the tourism and organic farming sectors in the state. "The government is fully committed to ensuring better road, rail and air connectivity..."

And for Tripura he praised the 'double engine' government and said: "From transparency in administration to infrastructure, the Tripura being built will prepare the state for decades to come."

Amit Shah, speaking from Delhi, addressed Tripura's Statehood Day function and highlighted development efforts in various sectors.

"On the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, various connectivity projects, including railway links with Bangladesh and developing several national highways are being executed on priority," he said.

Tripura and Manipur, former princely states, joined the Indian Union in October 1949 and became states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a state on the same day.

All three were recognise as states under the North-Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

Manipur, where the BJP is in power, will vote for a new government next month. Voting for its 60-member Assembly will take place February 27 and March 3, with results on March 10

Tripura, where too the BJP is in power, and Meghalaya will vote in February 2023.