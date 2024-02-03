Tripura Man Kills 24-Year-Old Over Lewd Remarks Against Girlfriend: Cops

A 24-year-old young man was killed by a man by he made inappropriate remarks against his girlfriend in Agartala's North Madhyapara area on Friday, said police.

The accused, Samrat Debnath, who is a shop employee in the Amtali area, beat Sayan Bhowmik with a rod and then stabbed him multiple times with a knife. He has been arrested by the police and has confessed to the crime.

A fight broke out between the two after the victim made inappropriate remarks about the accused's girlfriend, prompting the latter to strike the victim's head with a rod and then stab him with a sharp knife.

The local residents and law enforcement joined forces to apprehend the assailant, who was not only targeting the police but also attacking the gathered crowd.

Forensic experts and police experts, along with Amtali police and SP West District, rushed to the spot.

The accused was presented before court and was taken in remand by police.