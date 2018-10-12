West Bengal Police Gets Remand Of Man Held Over 'Derogatory' Post

The man allegedly made derogatory comments on social media against Mamata Banerjee. (File)

A local court in Tripura has granted West Bengal Police five-day transit remand of a man arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The chief judicial magistrate granted the remand for taking the accused Tushar Sharma to Kolkata from Tripura's Dhalai district.

A West Bengal Police team arrested Mr Sharma on October 6 for the alleged derogatory remarks, sub-divisional police officer of Ambassa Asish Das Gupta said.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Subir Das said a police team left for the eastern metropolis with Mr Sharma on Friday.