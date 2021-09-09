Tripura BJP-Left Clash, Attack On Media To Be Probed By Crime Branch

Several media outlets were attacked in Tripura.

The investigation into the alleged attack on five media houses in Tripura's capital Agartala including Pratibadi Kalam newspaper, the editor of which filed a police complaint last Wednesday, has been forwarded to the Crime Branch department for a quick investigation.

Last Wednesday, a fresh clash broke out between the long-sparring supporters of the opposition CPIM and ruling BJP at Udaipur in Gomati district, Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, and in Hapania and Agartala's Melarmath area in West Tripura district during which at least 10 people including four journalists were injured, two CPIM party offices were burned down and three media offices - Pratibadi Kalam, CPM mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha, a local TV channel PB 24 were also attacked.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch since in the FIR, the editor of the newspaper, Anal Roy Choudhury, alleged that the incident happened in front of the West Agartala Police station personnel who remained "mute spectators", officials said.

A group of senior journalists led by Agartala Press Club secretary Pranab Sarkar and Ajker Fariad editor Sanit Debroy met Inspector General - Law and Order Arindam Nath in his office Thursday morning to press for the arrest of those responsible for the attacks on the newspaper office.

Mr Nath has said that he will look into the matter and take necessary action.

"Since CCTV footage is available, the identification of the attackers will not be a problem. The IG will visit the two newspaper offices on Thursday night," a police source said.

The Thursday clash came two days after a clash between CPIM and BJP supporters at the Dhanpur area in Sipahijala district during which six persons including one BJP leader were injured.

Wednesday's clash is believed to be the retaliation of the September 7 clash hours after which Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said BJP workers can respond to the Left in the "language they understand".