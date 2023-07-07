Shoving, Walking On Table, Human Chains: Huge Protest In Tripura Assembly

The opposition members staged a walkout protesting the Speaker's decision

Five MLAs of the opposition parties in Tripura were suspended for the day by the assembly speaker amid an uproar. Their suspension was, however, revoked later in the day.

Minutes after the Budget Session started, the opposition members - belonging to Tipra Motha Party (TMP), CPI-M and the Congress - raised slogans, demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath, who was caught on camera watching an obscene video in the assembly earlier this year.

Leader of the opposition Animesh Debbarma moved an adjournment motion to discuss the row over the BJP MLA- which was rejected by the Speaker, triggering protests.

The members started raising slogans while state Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy had just started presenting the annual budget for 2023-24.

The assembly witnessed uproarious scenes as the MLAs jumped into the well forming a chain, and some even walked on the tables.

Assembly Speaker, Biswa Bandhu Sen, amid the uproar, announced the suspension of five MLAs - Sudip Roy Barman (Congress), Nayan Sarrkar (CPI-M) and Brishaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma (TMP).

Later all the opposition members staged a walkout protesting the Speaker's decision and demanding disciplinary action against Mr Debnath.

Earlier, a video allegedly showing Mr Debnath watching an obscene video while the session was on, went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism.

The 55-year-old leader, who is also the secretary of BJP's Tripura state unit, however, said that when he received a phone call then a site was automatically opened and he immediately closed it.