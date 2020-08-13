3-Day-Old Baby Dies In Tripura Covid Ward, Family Blames Swab For Test

The state Congress on Thursday took out a protest march (Representational)

A 3-day-old baby died in the Tripura capital Agartala's government hospital on Wednesday after - the family alleged - a nurse inserted nasal swab to take samples for its coronavirus test.

The incident took place in the GB Pant government hospital, which is the city's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility.

The family alleged that a nurse had come to take the samples of the infant after the mother tested positive for the deadly infection Wednesday afternoon. However, soon after she inserted the cotton swabs, the baby began bleeding from the nose, they said, adding it died the same day.

"They must not have taken the sample with the delicacy it required to handle a three-day-old infant and may have damaged a vein inside because the child started bleeding which didn't stop," one of the family members said.

The family has alleged that medical negligence of the doctors and health workers caused the infant's death.

"The child had tested negative. His Covid test was done. However, we cannot confirm the reason behind his death," the state nodal officer for Covid, Dr Depp Debbarma, told NDTV.

The state Congress on Thursday took out a protest march against the alleged medical negligence, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who also looks after the health portfolio.