UP School Where Muslim Boy Was Slapped To Be Shut? What We Know

Viral UP school video has triggered a massive outrage on social media

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has sought a detailed response from the school where a Muslim student was slapped repeatedly by his classmates - on their teacher's order.



A top official told NDTV that the school has been asked to submit its response by this evening, after which a decision will be taken on its future.

"The department committee will look into the school's response and take a decision - whether to withdraw its recognition and shut the school permanently," said Sanjay Bharti, Block Education Officer, Muzaffarnagar.

He said the department will also facilitate the transfer of students studying in Neha Public School to other schools. "The children studying in the school will be admitted in other schools by the officials of the Education Department so that their studies are not affected," Mr Bharti said.

The Education Department issued a notice to the Neha Public School yesterday and ordered its closure - pending probe.

Neha Public School is affiliated to the basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government. Currently, 50 students study in the school.

A case has been registered against the Uttar Pradesh school teacher who was seen asking students to slap their Muslim classmate in a viral video - which has triggered a massive outrage.

Tripta Tyagi - who is also the principal of the Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar - was seen making communal remarks while asking students to slap the 7-year-old as he stood helplessly with tears streaming down his face.

Tripta Tyagi, however, says that she is not "ashamed" of her egregious act. "I am not ashamed. I have served the people of this village as a teacher. They all are with me,"Ms Tyagi told NDTV.

She sought to justify her action, saying that it's important to "control" the kids at school.

Ms Tyagi had earlier dismissed the row over the viral video as a "minor issue". "This wasn't my intention. I am accepting my mistake, but this was unnecessarily turned into a big issue", she said.

The boy was forced to stand for hours, humiliated and beaten, his father told the police.

The child is in shock, he said, adding that he was taken to a hospital in Meerut for a medical check up after he complained of being disturbed and not able to sleep last night.

The video has triggered a massive outrage on social media. Politicians across the party lines also condemned the incident as a hate crime, targeting the ruling BJP government in the state.

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said: "We have taken cognizance and full action will be taken."