Triple Talaq Bill To Be Taken Up By Lok Sabha After Tweaks: 10 Points

The four-hour debate will begin in at 2 pm in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: A revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence is expected to be passed by the Lok Sabha today. The government considered a law on it after the Supreme Court said in August last year that the traditional method of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice was "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary". The proposed law suggests a three-year jail term for erring husbands. The revised bill was drafted after the first draft got stalled in Rajya Sabha in January and the opposition members suggested changes.