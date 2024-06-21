Trinamool's Yusuf Pathan Moves Gujarat High Court Against Encroachment Notice

Yusuf Pathan's lawyer presented arguments before the court on Thursday.

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan has approached the Gujarat High Court in the case of allegation of encroachment on a plot that belonged to Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Sheetal Mistry said that since the matter has gone to the court, it remains to be seen what decision the court will take.

Former Vadodara BJP councillor Vijay Pawar raised this issue on June 13 and alleged that Yusuf Pathan had illegally occupied the Municipal Corporation plot next to his residence.

The Pathan family's bungalow is located in Vadodara's Tandlaja area. Right next to his bungalow is the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's "TOWN PLANNING 22 FINAL PLOT 90" reserved plot.

In 2012, Yusuf Pathan had demanded this plot from the corporation to build his stable. The corporation had passed a resolution and gave permission to allot this plot to Yusuf Pathan, but when this request reached Gandhinagar in 2014, the state government rejected this request and refused to give this plot.

Yusuf Pathan has been accused of occupying this plot by building a compound wall. Vijay Pawar has written a letter to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee Chairman and Municipal Commissioner, demanding to remove this illegal occupation and take the plot back in the corporation's possession.

When the Standing Committee Chairman was asked about this matter, he said that a notice has been given and a decision would be taken soon. He assured that the possession would be freed.

Following this, on June 15, another councilor of Vadodara, Nitin Donga, submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner of the city. In the memorandum, he demanded that a case of land grabbing be registered against Mr Pathan.

Nitin Donga also alleged that in the property declaration affidavit that has to be filed while filling the MP form, he has shown some part of that corporation plot as his ownership. In this regard, the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner said that they have given notice in this matter and further proceedings are going on.

