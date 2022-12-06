Trinamool's Saket Gokhale Faked Papers To Allege PM's Morbi Trip Cost 30 Crores: Cops

Saket Gokhale was detained by the Gujarat police yesterday night. (File)

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale faked documents to allege that Rs 30 crore was spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Morbi after the bridge tragedy, Gujarat police said today.

Saket Gokhale was arrested last night from Jaipur for a tweet on PM Modi's visit saying "RTI revealed the PM's visit to Morbi cost ₹ 30 crore", on December 1. This was flagged as "fake" by the government's fact-check unit the same day.

BJP leader Amit Kothari filed the police complaint in Ahmedabad that led to the arrest.

Sources in the Cyber Cell told NDTV that Saket Gokhale used the newspaper Gujarat Samachar's font in the media clipping in his tweet claiming it's an RTI reply.

Gujarat Samachar had denied filing any RTI.

“The entire RTI was manufactured by Saket Gokhale,” said sources.

This led the police to immediately turning the complaint into an FIR, the sources added.

Gujarat Police confirmed having detained Mr Gokhale only after Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha leader of Bengal's ruling Trinamool, tweeted and called it "political vendetta" by the BJP. He said Mr Gokhale had taken a Monday night flight from New Delhi to Jaipur, from where he was "picked up" by Gujarat Police.

Trinamool head and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saket Gokhale had only tweeted what he thought were news reports. "This is a vindictive attitude. I condemn it," she said, speaking to reporters during a visit to Ajmer.

At the centre of the controversy is the tragedy in Gujarat's Morbi town, where over 130 were killed when a colonial-era bridge collapsed.

PM Modi visited the town in his home state on November 1, and met those injured, besides going to the tragedy site.