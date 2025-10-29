Trinamool's Meghalaya Vice-President, Mukul Sangma's Brother Rejoins Congress

The Meghalaya unit of the Trinamool Congress has suffered a jolt as Zenith M Sangma, the vice president of the state unit and brother of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, rejoined the Indian National Congress on Wednesday.

The Sangma brothers had joined the Trinamool Congress after leaving the Congress with several MLAs in 2021. Zenith Sangma's move comes ahead of next year's autonomous district council elections and amid speculation about the Trinamool's ability to maintain its organisational strength in the state.

Announcing his resignation on Tuesday, Sangma had said it was a tough decision and he had given it much thought.

"This has not been an easy decision. My journey with the Trinamool Congress has been filled with invaluable experiences, lessons, and memories. I will always remain grateful for the trust, support, and friendship I received from colleagues, workers, and well-wishers throughout my tenure with the party," he said.

"Every phase in life has its time and purpose. Today, I feel it is the right moment for me to move on and begin a new chapter - one that aligns more closely with my personal vision and the aspirations I hold for the people I serve," he added

Asked whether his elder brother Mukul Sangma would also quit and join the Congress, Zenith described Mukul as a "tall leader with wisdom, knowledge, and vast experience", adding that his brother's political decisions would be "best known to him".