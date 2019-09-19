Trinamool Vs Governor As Babul Supriyo Targeted At Jadavpur University

Babul Supriyo alleged that he was manhandled on his way out.

Union minister Babul Supriyo was targetted by students when he went to the Jadavpur University this evening to attend a programme being held by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students' organisation linked to the BJP. The minister was brought out of the campus by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had rushed to the spot. The matter triggered a huge political controversy.

As the Governor's office called the incident "very serious reflection on the law and order of the state and on the conduct of the law enforcing agencies", the ruling Trinamool Congress said the Governor had gone on a "so-called rescue" mission without taking the "government into confidence" or giving the state authorities a chance to handle the situation.

Mr Supriyo -- who was shown black flags by slogan-shouting students of the CPM's Students Federation of India on his way into the campus -- alleged that he was manhandled on his way out.

"I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

He also said the protesting students tried to provoke him by "openly calling themselves Naxals". The students also blocked his way to the car, refusing to let him leave.

"The Governor takes the incident very seriously as it involves unlawful detention of a Union minister and this is a very serious reflection on the law and order of the state and on the conduct of the law enforcing agencies," Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The ruling Trinamool Congress said it strongly opposed his "political views".

"Neither TMCP nor the police are involved in the incident. It is absolutely with BJP and Leftist union students versus BJP leader," the state's education minister and senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said.

A statement from Mr Chatterjee Babul Supriyo had gone there without informing the government and though the police was waiting outside the university, they were unable to enter in the absence of any communication from the VC.

"Hon'ble Governor went there without taking the State Government into confidence. On his way, he rang up the CM... The CM requested him to give the government some time to peacefully solve the issue. But instead of taking the government into confidence, the Governor went there to help BJP. Before going there, he released two press statements that I quote "this is a very serious reflection on the law and order in the State"." The statement read.

Mr Chatterjee also cited the clash outside the Vidyasagar College earlier this year during a rally of BJP chief Amit Shah, when statues of the reformer were vandalised. "We do not have words to condemn such shocking acts of violence and trouble-mongering," he said.

On that occasion too, the state government was accused of being unable to handle law and order - an allegation Mamata Banerjee's government had rubbished.

Chief secretary Malay De said the city police commissioner have been directed to look into the matter.

