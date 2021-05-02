Election Commission Rejects Trinamool Request For Recount In Nandigram

"But I will go to the court because I have heard there were some malpractices," Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission has rejected the Trinamool Congress's appeal for a recount of votes at Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had faced her aide-turned arch rival Suvendu Adhikari. After a day of yo-yo counting it appeared that the Chief Minister had lost by 1,736 votes in the contest that was the centrepiece of the assembly election in the state.

The Trinamool Congress had declared the counting process "fishy". Ms Banerjee had alleged "malpractices" and said she would approach the courts.

"Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. Nandigram was a sacrifice that was needed in the larger victory. We have won the state," said the Chief Minister, whose party is heading for a stupendous 210-plus seat victory.

