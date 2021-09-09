"Back To Work": Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan On Motherhood, Responsiblities

Nusrat Jahan's son, Ishan, was born on August 26.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, seen in public for the first time since she had a baby last month, said she was "back to work" as she had a responsibility towards people who voted for her.

The actor-politician, who has refused to name the father of her baby, also said she would be back in parliament in the next session and "ready to face" any questions coming her way.

Nusrat Jahan's son, Ishan, was born on August 26.

"It feels great, it's a new life. It seems like a new beginning. The spectacle of life is what...struck me and it struck me as beautiful," she told NDTV on Wednesday at a salon.

On her first public event in months, and just 12 days into motherhood, she said: "I have responsibilities that I need to cater to. I have responsibilities towards me, my family and towards people who voted for me. So I'm back to work. I am dividing my time pretty well so I balance as a mother too. I am asking people to make it a little fast as I have a little one at home waiting..."

The lawmaker from Basirhat in Bengal said "everything had changed" after her son's birth. "From my geography to history, everything has changed. It's a beautiful feeling... it cannot be expressed."

After missing the monsoon session of parliament, at a time she was eight months pregnant, Nusrat Jahan said she would be back in the winter session "for sure."

Was she prepared to face the questions?

"I have always been ready. Nothing can hinder my spirit," she said.

The MP, who is separated, dodged the inevitable questions on the baby's father. "The father knows who the father is. We are having a great parenthood at the moment. Myself and Yash (Dasgupta, actor)... we are having a good time," she said, firmly shutting down more questions.