Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan In Kolkata Hospital Due To Respiratory Problem

Nusrat Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious, her family said in a statement.

Bengali actress turned MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.

Ms Jahan, elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... "

"Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.

