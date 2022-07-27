Trinamool MLA Questioned By Enforcement Directorate In Bengal Teacher Recruitment Case

Trinamool MLA Questioned In Bengal Teacher Recruitment Case

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal, is grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at its office in Kolkata,

Mr Bhattacharya, who is the lawmaker from Palashipara in Nadia district and the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, reached the ED office at CGO complex at Salt Lake before the time he was asked to for questioning about his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.

He was asked to report at 12 noon but he reached the ED office at 10 am and his interrogation began at 11 am, a source close to PTI in the central agency said.

Details of it were not divulged.

His residential premises were searched by ED officials on July 22 after which he was asked to depose.

The agency had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from an apartment belonging to Mukherjee on Saturday.

The minister and his associate are in ED custody till August 3.

