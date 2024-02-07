Trinamool Leader Skips Probe Agency Summons For Second Time In Ration Scam

This was ED's second summons to Shajahan for questioning in connection with its probe.

Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh did not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday for questioning regarding their investigation into an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state, an agency official said.

In the evening, Shajahan sent his lawyer to the ED office seeking more time to appear before its officers, he said.

The accused TMC leader's request, however, was not accepted by the agency and his lawyer was sent back, the official added. This was ED's second summons to Shajahan for questioning in connection with its probe.

"The TMC leader did not come to our office for questioning. Our officers kept on waiting for him with a set of questions," the ED official told PTI.

An ED team kept on waiting for the TMC leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal at the agency's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, he said.

ED sources said if the TMC leader, against whom they have issued one lookout notice, does not respond to the summons, then they might confiscate his property.

"We have already started taking possession of the properties of Shajahan and his family members. His house in Sandeshkhali has been sealed. The possession process is on," he said.

On January 24, the ED had sealed Shajahan's residence following a search operation in connection with the scam.

Earlier, on January 5, a team of ED officials was assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali.

Three sleuths of the agency were injured in the attack. PTI SCH ACD MNB

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)