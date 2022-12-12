'Jhukega Nahi S****': Trinamool Leader's 'Pushpa' One-Liner Slammed By BJP

Manoj Tiwary's remark depicts the real character of Trinamool, said BJP. (File)

A political row ensued after Trinamool Congress leader Manoj Tiwary slammed the BJP with the iconic "jhukega nahi s****" dialogue from the 'Pushpa' movie. Reacting to his jibe, BJP leader Umesh Rai said the entire West Bengal government was like 'Pushpa' movie and his remark reflects his party's character.

"The entire West Bengal government is like the 'Pushpa' film. The Trinamool leader spoke in the same way in which a red sandalwood peddler publicly says 'jhukega nahi s****', Manoj Tiwary also said the same," said Mr. Rai, BJP's state secretary.

"The person who has exploited the rights of the youth of West Bengal, someone who has taken away the future of the youth in the state, rice thieves, the way this politician spoke and behave are similar to the red sandalwood smuggler. It depicts the real character of Trinamool," he added.

Mr Tiwary's remarks came at a Trinamool rally on Sunday. The cricketer-turned-politician who is now the state minister for sports asked his party's supporters to remain united.

"Jhukega nahi s****," said Mr Tiwary as he directed BJP workers to "open their ears" and listen to the dialogues from the movie 'Pushpa'.

Soon after his remarks triggered a political backlash, Mr Tiwary had apologised during a media briefing. "I should not have spoken like that," he said.