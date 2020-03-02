Finger On Lips And Blindfolded, Trinamool MPs Protest Delhi Violence

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs in front of the Gandhi statue at parliament.

With black bands on their eyes and finger on lips, MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) protested against last week's violence in Delhi, in front of the Gandhi statue at parliament. The members called it an attempt to highlight that the government was blind and mute.

"We are showing how the government was blind-folded when mayhem was going on in Delhi. The policemen were silent onlookers at the dictation of the government," Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy told NDTV.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party also protested near the Gandhi statue, but separately, putting up another display of a disparate opposition. The Congress demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Everybody has the right to protest. We are not the mouthpiece of the Congress or any other party," Mr Roy said.

Apart from the central government, the Congress has also targeted AAP, which rules Delhi. The Trinamool negotiated tricky questions on whether it also blamed AAP, whose chief Arvind Kejriwal shares a good rapport with Bengal's ruling party and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"We are not giving a clean chit to any government. We are protesting against whoever it responsible," the Trinamool MP said.

"People broke the law and opened fire in which many people were killed in the capital. Therefore it is our symbolic protest against the government," said Roy.

The Delhi violence was also taken up by the opposition inside parliament.

Some 46 people were killed and hundreds injured in the violence last week in northeast Delhi, the deadliest in decades.