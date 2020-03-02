Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice Over Delhi Violence In Lok Sabha

The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament today. (FILE)

The Congress will strongly raise the issue of volence in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting today and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses. The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament today, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said. Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened. A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, urged President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to call for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma". The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, had also deliberated on the issue last week and passed a resolution, demanding answers from both the central and Delhi governments, while also urging the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate".

On Sunday, "Goli maaro" slogans were raised by BJP supporters in Kolkata, while on way to a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah. At least 42 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

Here are the live updates of Parliament Budget Session:

Mar 02, 2020 09:33 (IST) Along with Congress many other parties like Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the recent northeast Delhi violence.