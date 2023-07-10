Trinamool Congress MPs To Visit Violence-Hit Manipur On July 14

Over 120 people have been killed in Manipur since violence broke out on May 3 (File)

A four-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress will visit the ethnic strife-torn Manipur on July 14 to reach out to the affected people of the state, the party said today.

The delegation will comprise the party's Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen and its members in the Lok Sabha - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

"A four-member fact-finding delegation of MPs from @AITCofficial will visit Manipur on July 14... (It) will reach out to those affected and provide some healing comfort for a 'DOUBLE ENGINE' state that the @BJP4India government has ignored over the last 3 months," the TMC tweeted.

The party alleged that divisive policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur led to the ethnic strife in the state.

More than 120 people have been killed in the state since violence broke out on May 3.