Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra Asked To Stay Away From Social Media: Report

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra has been directed by the party to stay away from social media after several of his controversial posts went viral.

The former West Bengal Transport Minister and a loyalist of party chief Mamata Banerjee said that he will stay away from posting on social media for several months.

"My social media is a personal thing. I have decided that I will not come to any Facebook Live, Instagram or any other social networking site till June 30. It is because the name of social media is in the hand of media and I was part of social media. Now the name of media should be anti-social media," the Kamarhati MLA told news agency ANI.

A controversy erupted over Mr Mitra's social media posts recently. The MLA was warned by the Trinamool Discipline Committee.

