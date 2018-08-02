Trinamool Congress Lawmakers Detained At Assam's Silchar Airport: Live Updates

The lawmakers intended to launch a campaign against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a citizens' charter, which had left 40 lakh people out in Assam.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2018 18:00 IST
There was a small scuffle between TMC leaders and security officials

Silchar: 

The lawmakers intended to launch a campaign against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a citizens' charter, which had left 40 lakh people out in Assam.

The Trinamool Congress lawmakers de-boarded the aircraft at the airport at around 1 pm today. They were received by a big contingent of the local police that prevented them from exiting the airport. The officials handed them a piece of paper saying that large gatherings were banned in the district from Wednesday.

The Trinamool Congress lawmakers de-boarded the aircraft at the airport at around 1 pm today. They were received by a big contingent of the local police that prevented them from exiting the airport. The officials handed them a piece of paper saying that large gatherings were banned in the district from Wednesday.  

Officials at the Silchar airport said restrictions had been imposed in the district and large gatherings had been banned. The Trinamool team was to address locals and speak to residents in Silchar.

Here are the live updates of Trinamool Congress protest:


Aug 02, 2018
18:00 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee has reacted to TMC lawmaker's detention at Silchar airport. She said," These atrocities are being done, aren't only being condemned, I think this is beginning of the end. They are frustrated, they are political tensed and depressed. And that's why they are showing muscle power".
