This Poll Season, Trinamool Leaders May 'Party' In Goa With New Addition

Abhishek Banerjee has made it clear that the Trinamool is taking Goa seriously.

Abhishek Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister's nephew, has announced that his party will be in Goa soon. The party's Derek O'Brien is already there too along with colleague Prasun Banerjee.

This flurry of activity comes as the little coastal state heads for Assembly polls next year. Amid all this is a strong buzz -- only getting louder -- that former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro may join the party. The Congress leader is expected to address the media today and announce his departure from that party and make the shift.

Sources say, his move was discussed last Thursday with the visiting Mr O'Brien, the Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha. But neither Mr. Faleiro not the Trinamool Congress has commented on the issue so far.

Goa may be a small state, but its politics is drawing players from across the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party, too, has set its eyes on it. It has already kicked off its programmes there following a visit by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago.

Mr Banerjee, the Trinamool National General Secretary, has made it clear that, along with Tripura and Assam, his party was taking Goa seriously. Several Congress leaders are believed to in touch with the outfit, sources said.

"The Trinamool Congress today is not limited to Bengal alone. We have begun our work in Tripura (and) Assam. In the coming days the Trinamool will come to Goa as well. Get ready. We are prepared to fight them politically," Mr Banerjee said at a rally while campaigning in Bhavanipur where his aunt and Bengal Chief Minister is contesting elections.

Goa goes to polls in 2022, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and other states.

It is now ruled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's BJP government. The Trinamool fought a bruising electoral battle with that party in West Bengal only recently in April-May.

Since then, the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit has sought to go aggressive against the BJP even in states other than West Bengal.