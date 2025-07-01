High Air Fare Hits Goa Peak Season Tourism, Chief Minister To Write To Centre

India's beach paradise, Goa, is witnessing a rise in tourism, but in the off-season. While that is good news, it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Peak season tourism in Goa has taken a hit owing to expensive air tickets. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has decided to take up the issue with the centre. Mr Sawant plans to write a letter to the central government demanding affordable air travel during peak season.

A round-trip from Delhi to Goa would cost around Rs 8,000. However, during peak travel season, that is between November and February, air fares double to 16,000 and higher. As we inch closer to the travel season, fares are likely to soar, making domestic travel an expensive affair, pushing people to choose international destinations like neighbouring Sri Lanka for a vacation. This affects tourism in the state.

However, with hotels bustling with tourists and people flocking to beaches, the off-season tourism in Goa is booming. Goa's hotels are running 80 to 90 per cent occupied.

The state has witnessed a nearly nine per cent increase in tourists between January and May, compared to 2024.

Between January and May, over 43 lakh domestic tourists visited Goa, an increase of seven per cent from 2024. Similarly, 2.45 lakh foreign tourists visited the state during the same period, a rise of 47.5 per cent from the previous year.

Key Initiatives By Goa Government For Better Tourism

The Goa government has simplified the registration process for villas. Now, only five permissions are required to register a property, and it can be done on the government website. The government has reportedly registered all villas.

The state government is also prioritising the safety of female tourists. In case a woman needs help, she can call the state's Pink Force, women officers dressed in pink, who will arrive in five minutes.

The state has put an end to tourists camping and cooking.

Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for waste management and disposal.

Dance bars have been banned in the state. As far as casinos are concerned, six are on the seashore, while the remaining are in five-star hotels where only mechanised games are allowed.