Trinamool Congress Delegation To Visit Assam's Tinsukia District

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed anguish over the killing. (File photo)

A delegation of Trinamool Congress lawmakers will visit the families of the people who were killed in Assam's Tinsukia district by suspected ULFA terrorists, the party said on Friday.

"In the next couple of days, a delegation of Trinamool MPs/MLA will visit the families of those brutally killed in Tinsukia. Humbly, our party will stand by the grieving families and assist them at this difficult time," the party said in a statement.

The terrorists, who were in battle fatigue, shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday night.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killing and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee sought a court-monitored inquiry and called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the incident.