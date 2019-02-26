'War Memorial Inauguration Reduced To Political Rally': Trinamool

Trinamool said the government "disrespected the uniform" and the turned the event into a rally.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday accused the BJP of reducing the National War Memorial inauguration event into a political rally and "disrespecting" the uniform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the memorial adjoining the iconic India Gate complex at the heart of Delhi, nearly 60 years after it was proposed to honour fallen soldiers after Independence.

In a statement, Mr O'Brien, Trinamool's national spokesperson said, "The National War Memorial was turned into a political rally. That's called disrespecting the uniform."

The TMC and the BJP have been at loggerheads in West Bengal and at the Centre in the run up to the general elections.

BJP president Amit Shah has set a target of winning more than 23 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the PM Modi government was indulging in "politics over the dead bodies of jawans" after the Pulwama terror attack and alleged the Centre had intelligence inputs about the attack but chose not to act.

Ms Banerjee claimed the BJP-led Union government wants to create a "war hysteria" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to draw political mileage.