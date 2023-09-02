Tribal Woman Stripped, Paraded Naked In Rajasthan By Husband, In-Laws

The tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her in-laws, the police said

A tribal woman was beaten, stripped naked, and paraded through her village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district allegedly by her husband on Thursday the police said last night. In a shocking video of the assault, a man, allegedly the husband, is seen stripping the 21-year-old woman outside their home and parading her naked as she screamed for help.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly in a relationship with another man, which triggered the attack on her. A police officer said this morning that three people have been detained and some arrests are likely in a few hours.

Unhappy that she was living with another man despite being married, the woman's in-laws allegedly kidnapped her and took her to their village where she was beaten and paraded naked, Rajasthan's Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said.

Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and Pratapgarh's Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar is camping in the village, the top cop said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident in a late-night tweet and said: "In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws due to a family dispute with her in-laws has surfaced. The Director General of Police has been instructed to send the ADG Crime to the spot and take the strictest action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and will be tried and punished in the fast track court."

प्रतापगढ़ जिले में पीहर और ससुराल पक्ष के आपसी पारिवारिक विवाद में ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों द्वारा एक महिला को निर्वस्त्र करने का एक वीडियो सामने आया है।



पुलिस महानिदेशक को एडीजी क्राइम को मौके पर भेजने एवं इस मामले में कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं।



सभ्य समाज में इस... — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 1, 2023

BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the incident has laid bare the hypocrisy of the Congress as he asked if Rahul Gandhi will seek Ashok Gehlot's resignation and demand President's rule in the state.

राजस्थान में अब महिलाओं पर अमानवीयता की सारी सीमाएं पार हो चुकी हैं।



धरियावद में एक नारी को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा गया है, जिसका वीडियो वायरल है, लेकिन महिला सुरक्षा पर बड़े-बड़े दावे करने वाले गहलोत जी जाने किस राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री और गृहमंत्री हैं? दो दिन बीत गए पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट... pic.twitter.com/iQUt0PIdNQ — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) September 1, 2023

