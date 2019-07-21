Tribal Woman Killed After She Refused To Give Up Land In Madhya Pradesh

A case has been filed against the three accused in connection with the murder. (Representational)

A tribal woman died in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Sunday after she was allegedly run over by a tractor for refusing to give up her land.

According to Pradeep Shende, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), three accused, identified as Lalpati, Prabhakar, and Bandhu, reached the woman's house with a tractor.

When the victim, Kiran Kol, refused to give up her land, they started to plough the field forcefully.

"Subsequently, they get into a dispute. The accused rode the tractor over her and fled. Kol was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries," said ASP Shende.

A case has been filed against the three accused in connection with the murder of Kol, the police said.

Further probe in this matter is on.

