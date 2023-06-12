Tribal Groups Upset With Inclusion Of Manipur Chief Minister In Peace Panel

The Union home ministry's efforts to form a peace committee to restore normalcy in Manipur has run into trouble with a several tribal communities objecting to the inclusion of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum or ITLF -- a body of tribal organisations active in Manipur -- has protested against Mr Singh's inclusion in the committee headed by the Governor. Many Kuki tribal groups in the state blame the Chief Minister for the violence perpetrated against them.

More than 100 people have died since ethnic violence started in the state on May 3. Data from the Centre shows more than 50,000 people are lodged in 359 relief campuses, unable to return home due to the continuing violence.

Ensuring that they return home and live in safety is one of the priority areas of the Centre and the state governments. The peace committee was formed last week, shortly after Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the violence-hit hill state. It was part of the confidence-building measures and a crucial tool to find a resoluition to the continuing clashes.

Governor Anasuya Uikey, meanwhile, visited the tribal areas of Churachandpur today.

"I feel their grief after having seen the conditions they are living in here… there are issues, and the Governor is the chairman of the committee and we have included people of all communities in the committee," she told reporters afte the visit.

"I have said that as a Governor and as the Chairman we will hold discussions with everyone we will find a solution to ensure peace returns… Whatever people have in their mind against each other, we have found a way past that. We want the situation in Manipur to be peaceful," she added.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes connected to multiple issues for more than a month. It started with tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.

On May 3, clashes had broken out in the hill state after tribals organised a solidarity march to protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status.